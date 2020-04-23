Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given “Hold” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RHHVF. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners raised Roche to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHVF opened at $358.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.64. Roche has a 12-month low of $254.04 and a 12-month high of $399.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.