Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Hold

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LMRK. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.