Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $672,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.