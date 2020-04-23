Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.67

News stories about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Samsung Electronics stock opened at $2,209.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,209.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,755.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.53 and a beta of 7.87. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $2,450.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsung Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

