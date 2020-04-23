SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $117.10 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

