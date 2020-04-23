Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.09

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.09 and traded as low as $39.15. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 745,390 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.09. The stock has a market cap of $210.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

