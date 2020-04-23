SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 378.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.