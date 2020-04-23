Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Cut to GBX 85

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Senior to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 130.13 ($1.71).

Senior stock opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $239.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.68. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 45.13 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 237 ($3.12).

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

