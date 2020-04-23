Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Drops By 7.0%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 2,870,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

