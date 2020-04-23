Short Interest in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Drops By 6.8%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 3,744,700 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 662,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Montage Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Montage Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 310,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Montage Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Montage Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Montage Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of MR stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.94. Montage Resources has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.