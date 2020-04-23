Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Decreases By 6.6%

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 95,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $159.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

