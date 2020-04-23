Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.97

Shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $6.09. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 2,872,885 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 249,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

