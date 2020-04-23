SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.14

SIG plc (LON:SHI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.14 and traded as low as $16.99. SIG shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 7,923,636 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHI shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 79.29 ($1.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 million and a PE ratio of 25.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

