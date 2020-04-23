Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Holdings Reduced by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,014 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 166,948 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,698,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.