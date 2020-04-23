SITE Centers (SITC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. SITE Centers has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.10-1.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.10 to $1.14 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of SITE Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

In other news, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty bought 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704 in the last three months.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

