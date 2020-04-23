Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIX stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,143. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

