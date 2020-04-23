Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Andrew Braccia Sells 286,063 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Andrew Braccia sold 286,063 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $8,576,168.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Braccia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Thursday, April 16th, Andrew Braccia sold 95,476 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,415.72.

On Thursday, March 26th, Andrew Braccia sold 10,265 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $307,436.75.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion and a PE ratio of -16.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Slack by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Slack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after buying an additional 339,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.