Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,250,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 115,646,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target (down previously from $15.25) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

NYSE SNAP opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $569,060.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,385,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,854.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,325,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,609,000 after buying an additional 842,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 408.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,669,000 after purchasing an additional 329,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,569,000 after purchasing an additional 604,123 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

