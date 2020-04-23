Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Share Price

Media headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a news impact score of 1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Microsoft’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Shares of MSFT opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,319.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

