Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.01

Shares of Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $1.01. Sound Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,817,671 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

Get Sound Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Mitchener sold 500,000 shares of Sound Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.