Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra increased their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

