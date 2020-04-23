SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 88,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $275.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.