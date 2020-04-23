Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,829 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sprint were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sprint by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

