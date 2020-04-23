SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPSC opened at $49.35 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,167 shares of company stock worth $5,514,449 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

