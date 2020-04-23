SS&C Technologies (SSNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $51.06 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

