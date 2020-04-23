Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 90 at Deutsche Bank

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Stagecoach Group to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 131 ($1.72).

SGC stock opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.13.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

