Starcom (LON:STAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.78. Starcom shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 9,203,154 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.21.

Starcom Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

