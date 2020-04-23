Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.34

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.66. Steel Connect shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 28,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Connect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.45 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.29% of Steel Connect worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

