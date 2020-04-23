Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Chewy Call Options (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,883 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the average volume of 9,492 call options.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Chewy stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion and a PE ratio of -70.03. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

