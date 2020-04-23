Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Call Options (NYSEARCA:SCO)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,175 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 1,984 call options.

Shares of SCO stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 221,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 100,586 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,454.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter.

