Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,291 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 6,431 call options.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.88.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $298.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $1.45. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

