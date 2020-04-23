Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.38

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $12.81. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 215,879 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUHJY. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

