Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

