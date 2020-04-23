Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to Hold

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.