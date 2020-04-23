Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco (NYSE:GCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s current price.

GCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of GCO opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

