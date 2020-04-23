SVB Leerink Weighs in on Amgen, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report released on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.83 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.93 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 890.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

