Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 7,421,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.36. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $52,761 in the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

