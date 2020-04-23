Syneos Health (SYNH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Syneos Health has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.58-3.78 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.58-3.78 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.55.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.