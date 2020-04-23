Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Shares Up 6.4%

Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 1,835,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,708,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

In related news, CEO Scott Mahoney bought 3,043,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,347.90.

About Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and distributes industrial gases and welding equipment and services to the retail and wholesale metalworking and manufacturing industries. It also creates, sells, and distributes MagneGas, a synthetic gas used as an alternative to acetylene and other fossil-fuel derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

