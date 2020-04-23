Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 9,230,700 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter.

TCO opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of -0.09. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

