Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Teradyne (NYSE:TER)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

