Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.03.

Shares of TSLA opened at $732.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $579.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.70. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

