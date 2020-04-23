The GEO Group (GEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The GEO Group has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.52-0.54 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.57-2.67 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:GEO opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.27%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 265,063 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,243,020.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 526,637 shares of company stock worth $8,691,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

