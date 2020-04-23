Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 1,394,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, insider Justin J. Brenden purchased 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,322.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sid Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Insiders have acquired 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 860,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 99,169 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth about $22,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth about $16,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 70,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $740.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

