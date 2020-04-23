Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.31

Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as low as $9.14. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBLMY shares. Citigroup lowered Tiger Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut shares of Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

