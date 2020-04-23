TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $433.06

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $433.06 and traded as low as $325.00. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at $332.00, with a volume of 346,159 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 345.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 433.06.

In other news, insider David Watson purchased 25,000 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £78,500 ($103,262.30).

About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

