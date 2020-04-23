Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.82

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.82 and traded as low as $10.96. Transcontinental shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 192,469 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCL.A. CIBC lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $785.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.82.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.A)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

