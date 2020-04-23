Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 14,142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 92,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $1,930,018.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,462,018 shares of company stock valued at $30,269,945 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,876,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

