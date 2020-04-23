Triton International (TRTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triton International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. Triton International has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

In related news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $942,466.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

