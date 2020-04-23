TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.25. TSR shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 30,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

